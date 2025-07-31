Vestcor Inc Sells 22,895 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,895 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 348.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 132,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.40. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

