First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,000 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 99,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 490,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,804,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $176,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 52,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $30.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

