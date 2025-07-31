Eastern Bank Raises Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $192.64 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

