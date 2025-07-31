7,995 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,995 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.2%

PWR opened at $411.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.23.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

