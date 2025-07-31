Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:MMC opened at $200.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.57 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

