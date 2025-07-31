GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 3,688 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,188,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,235,000 after buying an additional 134,523 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WPC opened at $63.72 on Thursday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 185.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.