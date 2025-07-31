Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:ELV opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $274.40 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

