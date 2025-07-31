Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $170.89 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

