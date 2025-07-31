Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Cut by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $111.16 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

