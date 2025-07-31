39,583 Shares in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

