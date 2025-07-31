Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Trimmed by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1%

TFC stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.