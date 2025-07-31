Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $74,701,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.2%

HQY opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Get Our Latest Report on HQY

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,413,400.80. The trade was a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.