Tredje AP fonden Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,938 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

