Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

