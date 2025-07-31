Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 9,672 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

