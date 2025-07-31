First National Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,262,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $311,566,000 after purchasing an additional 541,305 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LOW opened at $227.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

