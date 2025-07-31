First National Trust Co Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.