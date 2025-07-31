First National Trust Co Has $1.84 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Trust Co cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,430,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,450 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,269,000 after purchasing an additional 655,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after buying an additional 508,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,899.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after buying an additional 213,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.4%

ITW stock opened at $253.32 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.