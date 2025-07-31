XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,416 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.35 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

