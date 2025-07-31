Eastern Bank Has $2.18 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 54,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,807,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $301.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.07 and a 200 day moving average of $291.49. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $340.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

