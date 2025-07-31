Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,133,000 after buying an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,307,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,834,000 after acquiring an additional 291,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.09.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

