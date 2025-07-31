Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

