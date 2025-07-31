Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 690.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of United Parks & Resorts worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRKS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after buying an additional 599,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,292,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 404,982 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 265,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PRKS opened at $48.78 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

