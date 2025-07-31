Fiera Capital Corp Has $554,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 324.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after buying an additional 4,036,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.34.

Shopify Stock Down 1.5%

SHOP opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

