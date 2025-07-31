Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,287 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 256,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 191,672 shares during the last quarter. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $3,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 3,874.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,128,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,096 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. ChampionX Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

