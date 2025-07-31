2,934 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL) Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAJL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 8,093.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,755 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

JAJL stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $238.61 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

