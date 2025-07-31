Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $166.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.