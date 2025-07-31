Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,801 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after purchasing an additional 204,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $924.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $945.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $870.25 and a 200 day moving average of $766.22.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 price target (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

