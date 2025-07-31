7,488 Shares in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Jabil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Jabil by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of JBL opened at $226.32 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $232.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,560,192 shares in the company, valued at $301,631,919.36. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,847 shares of company stock worth $63,849,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

