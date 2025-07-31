Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 126,036 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,036 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of West Fraser Timber worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,974,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,126,000 after acquiring an additional 780,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $81,605,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of WFG stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -73.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.