Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $20.97 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174,505 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

