Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,372 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Healthpeak Properties worth $81,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 207,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,256.40. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $296,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

