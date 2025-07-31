TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3,304.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

