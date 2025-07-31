Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $68,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,133,000 after buying an additional 2,251,629 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $196,057,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 719,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,372,000 after purchasing an additional 431,570 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $223.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average is $209.94.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

View Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.