Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 25,510 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -259.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,149 shares of company stock worth $2,821,230 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

