TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TWFG were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 415,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 71,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TWFG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TWFG by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 871,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter.
TWFG Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 124.50, a quick ratio of 124.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on TWFG
TWFG Profile
TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TWFG
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.