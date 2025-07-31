TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TWFG were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 415,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 71,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TWFG by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in TWFG by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 871,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TWFG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 124.50, a quick ratio of 124.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWFG. UBS Group upped their price target on TWFG from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TWFG from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

