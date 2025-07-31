Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

