TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,685 Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.45% of NexGen Energy worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,018,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,828,000 after purchasing an additional 501,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,436,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,779,000 after purchasing an additional 298,106 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,747,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $6.86 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.55.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.