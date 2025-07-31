AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $127.45 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

