AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,854 SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,645. The trade was a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,126 shares of company stock worth $20,082,409. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.