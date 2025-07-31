Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 241.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Worthington Steel by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Worthington Steel by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

