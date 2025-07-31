Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

