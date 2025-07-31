Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 290.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 48,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

