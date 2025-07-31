Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.57 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.