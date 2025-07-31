Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invitation Home by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,099,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 150.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.