Assetmark Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

