Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

