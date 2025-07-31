SMART Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SMART Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

