North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

