Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Toast by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Toast by 126.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,520,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,603,000 after purchasing an additional 218,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $241,953.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 221,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,056.53. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the transaction, the president owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,863,234.03. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.52 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
